Quebec’s education minister will transfer control of three English Montreal School Board schools to an overcrowded French board by ministerial decree.

On Tuesday morning, Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge told 98.5 host Paul Arcand that he wasn’t satisfied with other solutions proposed by the EMSB.

While the EMSB had suggested sharing some facilities to help ease the overcrowding situation in the French schools, Roberge said that solution would not work in the long-term.

“We have to transfer the schools because a lot of the students are children of immigrants, it’s a multiethnic environment and we have to work hard for Francization,” said Roberge. “Co-habitation with the English board could work in the short term but in the long term Francization is better in a Francophone environment.”

EMSB officials said they were not told of Roberge's decision before his radio appearance.

The deadline for the EMSB to submit proposed solutions passed at midnight. Roberge had previously said that if no arrangement between the EMSB and the Commission Scolaire de la Pointe de L’Ile was reached, he would consider transferring control of Montreal North’s Gerald McShane St-Leonard’s John Paul 1 and General Vanier to CSPI control.