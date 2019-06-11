Featured Video
EMSB to lose three schools to overcrowded French school board: education minister
Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge tables a document before question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 8:42AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 10:00AM EDT
Quebec’s education minister will transfer control of three English Montreal School Board schools to an overcrowded French board by ministerial decree.
On Tuesday morning, Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge told 98.5 host Paul Arcand that he wasn’t satisfied with other solutions proposed by the EMSB.
While the EMSB had suggested sharing some facilities to help ease the overcrowding situation in the French schools, Roberge said that solution would not work in the long-term.
“We have to transfer the schools because a lot of the students are children of immigrants, it’s a multiethnic environment and we have to work hard for Francization,” said Roberge. “Co-habitation with the English board could work in the short term but in the long term Francization is better in a Francophone environment.”
EMSB officials said they were not told of Roberge's decision before his radio appearance.
The deadline for the EMSB to submit proposed solutions passed at midnight. Roberge had previously said that if no arrangement between the EMSB and the Commission Scolaire de la Pointe de L’Ile was reached, he would consider transferring control of Montreal North’s Gerald McShane St-Leonard’s John Paul 1 and General Vanier to CSPI control.
