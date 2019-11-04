MONTREAL – The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) spent money on questionable items such as a jewelry, alcohol and expensive travel, according to a report Monday by the Journal de Montréal.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is reportedly looking into the possibility that the school board mismanaged expenses from its $350 million budget.

The newspaper reports that between August 2016 and June 2018, there was wine-a-plenty at several EMSB commissioner meetings, totalling hundreds of dollars.

Another claim is that employees who retired were gifted expensive pieces of jewelry, such as a $400 Swarovski watch and more than $1,000 worth of chocolate.

School officials also reportedly reimbursed for travel expenses between their homes and the office – an unjustified $5,000 expense, according to investigators.

In addition, Le Journal reports that EMSB representatives who attended a conference in Boston in November 2017 stayed at a luxury hotel, costing almost $12,000.

Jean Charest’s Liberal government was aware of the discrepancies, even investigating the issue, but did not act, the newspaper reports

The ministry’s findings, as well as the verdict, are expected to be revealed “shortly.”

EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen told CTV News the school board will respond to the allegations later in the day Monday.

Already in trouble?

This comes just one month after La Presse obtained an unpublished report from the Quebec Treasury Board that revealed the school board routinely broke the rules when rewarding contracts.

According to the report, $44 million worth of contracts were awarded between 2017 and 2018 without following proper procedure.

The board allegedly split up its contracts to look like they were worth less than $25,000 in order to not adhere to the public call for tenders rule. Once awarded, the contracts were supposedly modified.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government has already said it is not ruling out placing the EMSB under supervision, with guardianship a likely possibility.

The board has repeatedly denied handing out any illegal contracts.

-- with files from CTV News’ Stephane Giroux.