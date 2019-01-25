

CTV Montreal





On the eve of the kindergarten registration period, the English Montreal School Board is showcasing its programs promoting physical activities.

The board brought together sports celebrities, politicians – and most notably, EMSB commissioners who are in the midst of a fractious tug of war.

Hundreds of students took part in the event at Hampstead School, where there were circus acts, rope dancing, and appearances by former Habs player Rick Green and women’s hockey Olympic medallist Kim St-Pierre.

“I know I was successful playing hockey, but for me, for all the kids today, don't specialize in one thing too early and in the school system, that's where you learn to do circus, skipping rope, hockey, soccer, learn how to swim,” said St-Pierre.

The EMSB schools are trying to teach importance of physical activity and how physical activity and academic performance are closely tied together.

“More and more people are active. They want to be healthy and they want to eat well,” said Phys. Ed teacher Michelle Van Houtte.

“Students that keep active are healthier and more attentive in the classroom as well,” added Ruben Azevedo, the vice-principal of Pierre-de-Coubertin School.

The event brought together most of the EMSB commissioners as well as elected representatives from the English community – a rare show of unity for the board, which is currently facing a major crisis.

Investigation underway

Last week, Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said he was launching an investigation into allegations of mismanagement at the EMSB.

It comes at the same time as its chairperson Angela Mancini was found guilty of an ethics violation for attacking some of her colleagues at the board level.

Mancini denies the allegations. She is now back on the job following a three-month absence.

“We’re going to be going through a major investigation. I will participate in that investigation both on the administrative and on the governance level,” she said.

Others on the board think Mancini should step down while the government investigation is ongoing.

“Clearly we don't see eye to eye, and she doesn't see eye to eye with many people on the council right now,” said EMSB commissioner Joe Ortona. “In my opinion, she should resign.”

The education minister's report and recommendations are expected in September – which means the EMSB will need to manage for nine months through the leadership crisis.