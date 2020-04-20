MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault has talked recently about the possibility of reopening the province's schools sooner rather than later - at one point suggesting it could happen before May 4 - but the English Montreal School Board Parents Committee said it strongly disagrees with that timeline.

Quebec schools "should reopen in September at the earliest and only if it is deemed safe by health authorities," the EMSBPC said in a statement.

While the committee said it understands that re-starting Quebec's economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic is contingent on working parents being able to send their children back to school, it warns that the potential public-health impact of prematurely returning Quebec's children to their classrooms would outweigh any possible economic benefits.

The logistical complexities and health restrictions involved in a return to school this spring make such a scenario unwelcome, the committee said.

"We doubt the educational benefits offered by a month and a half of school with teachers missing, classes half-full, separation measures, online classes for students unable to attend etc. will be sufficient to justify the enormous risks," the committee said.

Public-health officials - including Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health - have said that sending Quebec children back to school could be of public-health value in that it would help provide them with herd immunity against COVID-19 before the fall and winter, when COVID-19 and seasonal flu cases could overload the province's health system.

But the ESMBPC said it is concerned that a return to school in spring would only exacerbate the situation.

"We are worried that a premature return to school, while the province continues to suffer from a high COVID-19 infection rate, will threaten the health of all students with high risk factors, as well as families, teachers, administrators, support staff and bus drivers, leaving Quebec with an even greater health problem."

In addition to recommending that schools remain closed until September, the EMSBPC is also calling on the Quebec government to issue a clear set of guidelines and conditions that must be in place before schools can reopen, whenever that may be, and allow parents who are uncomfortable with sending their children back to school to opt out from doing so.