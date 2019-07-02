

CTV Montreal Staff





The English Montreal School Board has filed an injunction to try and block the transfer of two EMSB schools.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge made the decision to transfer the schools to an overcrowded French school board last month.

The injunction is a last effort by the EMSB to save General Vanier and John Paul I schools – but lawyers have been unclear on whether the injunction will prove successful, according to EMSB chair Angela Mancini.

Mancini said the board was left with no choice but to file the legal paperwork, and argues that Roberge didn’t properly consult with the board, citing guarantees in the constitution regarding education rights for Quebec's anglophone minority.

“Certainly if this works and we are granted the injunction and then ultimately a stay of a year, at least then we'll be able to proceed with our major school changes and make our own decisions as we originally had asked,” said Mancini.

Two meetings are taking place Tuesday night between the EMSB and parents of the students who might be affected.

Parents from both schools are getting briefed in a private meeting on where their kids will be going in the fall.

They say they are still very hopeful that a legal injunction will delay for a year the transfer of students, giving them enough time for a better alternative to be brought forward.

The meeting is to inform and prepare the parents, in case the injunction is rejected, to which school their children will be transferred and how the kids will get there.

- With files from CTV Montreal's Mike Michaud