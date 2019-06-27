

CTV Montreal Staff





It's been an agonizing waiting game for parents and children at three schools in the English Montreal School Board.

They're waiting to hear from Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge, who is set to inform them whether the schools will be transferred to the overcrowded French school board, the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île.

Parents were under the impression that would happen Thursday, a day after Roberge confirmed he’s made a decision on the fate of General Vanier, Gerald McShane and John Paul I.

He told reporters he would be informing the parents first, saying he didn't want to communicate through the media out of respect for the parents. He said families would receive a letter soon as a direct way to inform them of the decision.

On Thursday afternoon, Roberge’s office told CTV News that a letter will be sent out imminently – clarifying that it will come in the form of an e-mail to the EMSB, who will then be asked to pass it on to parents.

Parents said it’s been very difficult since news first broke that the schools in Montreal North and St-Leonard would be possibly transferred to the French board.

“At this point, just let us know. We need to move forward. At the end of the day, whatever the decision is. There are things we need to do, that we need to prepare. So if they're transferring our school, well what's our next step? If they're not, what's our next step?” said Francesca Pitruzzello, who is the governing chair at Gerald McShane School.

Gerald McShane is the last English elementary school in Montreal North and there are concerns that Lester B. Pearson High School, the only English high school there, will be next.

Parents have held rallies, attended raucous school board meetings and done their best to capture Roberge’s attention.

Meantime, the EMSB has voted to launch its first Major School Change consultation in seven years. In a statement release Wednesday, the board said the public consultations would be held "in order to demonstrate to the minister and the CSPI that the EMSB is committed to giving up buildings," but on their own terms.

Among the scenarios that will be presented to the public are several that would see EMSB schools in St-Leonard, St-Michel and Montreal North consolidated or merged, with school space being given to the struggling French board.



EMSB Chair Angela Mancici said it's been a difficult process for the board and families alike.

"Many parents want to know where their children will be going next year. We're at the end of the school year and we're still not able to give them answers and part of that has to do with the fact the minister has not indicated to us his final decision," she said.