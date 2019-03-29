Featured Video
Empty Bowls Fundraiser
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 8:51AM EDT
Corbeille de pain Lac-St-Louis will hold its annual Fundraising event,
Empty Bowls, on Saturday April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St-Columba-by-the-Lake Church (11 Rodney Avenue in Pointe-Claire).
The event aims to raise funds to fight hunger. A variety of homemade delicious soups will be served in handmade ceramic bowls created by local potters.
Tickets: $25 includes soup and bowl. Children are welcome for $5 (meal only). Payment at the door.
Information at Corbeille de pain Lac-St-Louis : 514 894-5850
Corbeille de pain / Bread Basket Lac-St-Louis offers to vulnerable people a variety of activities that promote the accessibility, availability and affordability of healthy foods, in collaboration with other community players.
For interviews, please contact Lyse Beaudette, Executive Director at (514) 894-5850 or corbeilledepain.direction@gmail.com
