Corbeille de pain Lac-St-Louis will hold its annual Fundraising event,

Empty Bowls, on Saturday April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St-Columba-by-the-Lake Church (11 Rodney Avenue in Pointe-Claire).

The event aims to raise funds to fight hunger. A variety of homemade delicious soups will be served in handmade ceramic bowls created by local potters.

Tickets: $25 includes soup and bowl. Children are welcome for $5 (meal only). Payment at the door.

Information at Corbeille de pain Lac-St-Louis : 514 894-5850

Corbeille de pain / Bread Basket Lac-St-Louis offers to vulnerable people a variety of activities that promote the accessibility, availability and affordability of healthy foods, in collaboration with other community players.

For interviews, please contact Lyse Beaudette, Executive Director at (514) 894-5850 or corbeilledepain.direction@gmail.com