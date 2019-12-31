MONTREAL -- Workers in charge of refuelling planes at both Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Mirabel Airport are planning to walk off the job at 11 a.m. Tuesday, a spokesperson for Swissport Canada Inc. confirmed to CTV News.

This comes after they rejected a deal presented by their union last week, with a vote of 90 per cent.

The move presents the possibility of a strike – with 99 per cent of members voting in favour of action – that could ground planes and stall air travel in Montreal for New Year’s.

Last Friday, the company said it was “surprised and disappointed with the outcome of today's vote since we have answered the great majority of the union demands.”

Swissport Canada Inc. officials insist the “proposal was fair and included significant improvements in total compensation and work conditions.”

It adds that it will work to make sure planes remain fuelled during the busy holiday season “as we go back to the negotiation table.”

The contract for unionized workers, including aircraft refuellers, mechanics, dispatchers and maintenance employees, ended last August.

They say their main concerns are wages and work-life balance.