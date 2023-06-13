Emma and Noah remained the most popular first names in Quebec in 2022, according to a list published Tuesday by Retraite Québec.

The organization publishes the most chosen first names every year, and the 2022 list shows a certain stability over the last few years.

The top ten most popular names for girls include Olivia, Charlotte, Charlie, Florence and Alice.

For boys, William, Liam, Thomas, Léo and Édouard top the list.

All these names were on the list in 2021, but their position has changed somewhat.

Retraite Québec also provides a portrait of families in Quebec. There are 912,584 families in all, including 652,525 with two parents. There are also 260,059 single-parent families.

Of all families, the vast majority (around 83 per cent) consist of one or two children. Around 13 per cent of families have three children, and 4 per cent have four or more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 13, 2023.