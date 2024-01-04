Emergency rooms still overflowing across Quebec

Emergency rooms in Quebec are overflowing Thursday morning in all but two regions: Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

The Index Santé website, which monitors and reports on occupancy rates and wait times in ERs, says as of 6 a.m., the average rate is 136 per cent, the highest it's been since the lull over the Christmas period.

The highest rates are in the Lanaudière region, where emergency room occupancy at Lanaudière and Pierre-Le-gardeur hospitals averages 213 per cent.

There are 49 patients who have been on stretchers for more than 24 hours, including 16 who have been there for more than 48 hours.

The emergency room occupancy rate in the neighbouring Laurentian region is 177 per cent.

Numbers are 158 per cent in the Montérégie, 155 per cent in Chaudière-Appalaches, 144 per cent in Montreal, 139 per cent in Outaouais, 135 per cent in Laval, 132 per cent in Quebec City, 121 per cent in Bas-Saint-Laurent, 108 per cent in Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec and 105 per cent in Estrie.

Emergency room traffic is 90 per cent in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and 72 per cent in Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

There are currently more than 3,900 Quebecers in emergency rooms, with experts pointing to a rise in respiratory virus cases as the main cause for visits.

Wednesday, the average length of stay for people in the wait rooms was five and a half hours.

On New Year's Eve, the Quebec Health Ministry warned that COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza were circulating widely and asked the population to help limit transmission and avoid putting additional pressure on the health care network.

In addition, the ministry stresses that many patients visiting the ERs do not need to do so.

Among those include people with sore throats, mild coughs, gastroenteritis without signs of significant dehydration and symptoms of urinary tract infection (UTI).

The government says these health concerns can often be addressed via consultation on the 811 telephone line or the GAP (guichet d'accès à la première ligne).

Nevertheless, the ministry says people should not hesitate to go to the emergency room for any health situation requiring immediate care.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 4, 2024.