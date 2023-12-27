Emergency rooms overflowing across Quebec
Despite a slight drop in numbers last week, emergency rooms are once again overflowing across Quebec.
The Index Santé website notes that the average occupancy rate was at 95 per cent on Dec. 26, but jumped to 112 per cent by Wednesday morning.
By 6 a.m., hospitals in eight of Quebec's 14 regions had rates above 100 per cent.
In Montreal, the average occupancy rate is 118 per cent, with 15 of the 21 emergency rooms exceeding 100 per cent.
This includes 172 per cent at the Jewish General Hospital, 160 per cent at LaSalle Hospital and 150 per cent at Verdun Hospital.
Across Quebec, the highest average rate is 148 per cent in the Laurentians, where all six ERs are overflowing.
The rate is 138 per cent in Lanaudière, 133 per cent in Laval, 129 per cent in the Montérégie, 124 per cent in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, 117 per cent in Outaouais and 112 per cent in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec region.
In Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches, the average occupancy rate fluctuates between 92 per cent and 96 per cent.
It is 96 per cent in Estrie and 80 per cent in the Côte-Nord.
The only region with a rate considered normal is Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine at 66 per cent.
On Tuesday, the average length of stay for a person in the waiting room was just over four and a half hours, but the average waiting time on a stretcher was 15 hours and 40 minutes.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 3,380 people in Quebec's emergency rooms.
Last week, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé asked for the public's help to ease the burden on emergency rooms during the holiday season.
He pointed out that a large number of people visit the ER without an urgent problem.
The minister invited these people to use other available options, including family medicine or specialized nurse practitioner clinics, as well as pharmacies that can provide professional advice.
He also pointed out that the 811 telephone service can be used to speak to a nurse and, in some cases, obtain an appointment.
For his part, Dr. Gilbert Boucher, president of the Association des spécialistes en médecine d'urgence du Québec, deplored the fact that so many Quebecers were turning up to the ER without first receiving basic care.
With the circulation of the COVID-19 and influenza viruses on the rise, National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, is also urging people to get vaccinated to slow the spread and avoid complications.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 27, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Michigan Supreme Court rejects ‘insurrectionist ban’ case and keeps Trump on 2024 primary ballot
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the U.S. Constitution’s 'insurrectionist ban.'
LIVE UPDATES Israel's forces raid a West Bank refugee camp as its military expands Gaza offensive
Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing at least six Palestinians, Palestinian health authorities said Wednesday. The Israeli military also expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim
Sharlene Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially neglected to attribute her death to the wildfire. It wasn't until November that, at the urging of her family, Honolulu's medical examiner said a contributing cause of death was the thick, black smoke that Rabang breathed as she fled.
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials say
Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.
Lose a limb or risk death? Growing numbers among Gaza's thousands of war-wounded face hard decisions
The World Health Organization and the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza say amputations have become commonplace during the Israel-Hamas war, now in its 12th week, but could not offer precise figures.
Toronto
-
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
-
From a rail museum in Illinois to the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin: A look at where TTC vehicles end up after being decommissioned
Have you ever wondered what happens with TTC streetcars after they have been decommissioned?
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Atlantic
-
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
-
'It sucked': N.B. family spends Christmas without power
NB Power says almost every customer who lost power from last week’s windstorm has been reconnected, but those still off the grid are wondering if they’ve been forgotten.
-
Seven in hospital, dog dead following Christmas Eve crash
Three adults and four kids were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on Highway 104, near Whiteside, N.S., Sunday evening.
London
-
'He hits like a tank': London, Ont. teen boxer set to turn professional in 2024
Miguel Estrada is a lean, punching machine. Miguel, who just turned 18, is putting an end to his amateur boxing career, and is set to turn professional early in 2024.
-
32-year-old GTA man found safe: London police
London police are thanking the public for their help after a previously missing 32-year-old man was found safe on Tuesday.
-
Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.
Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday. Multiple retail locations opened their doors early to attract shoppers carrying Christmas cash and gift cards.
Northern Ontario
-
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
-
Fog advisory in effect for much of northeastern Ont.
Heavy fog is expected to persist across much of northeastern Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
Calgary
-
Two hurt in machete attack at Calgary Zoo parking lot
Two people have minor injuries and several vehicles are damaged after a male armed with a machete went on a rampage Tuesday night at the parking lot of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
-
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
-
One dead in crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C.: RCMP
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, forcing the highway to close for several hours.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo family honours son’s legacy with a day of action to raise funds for cancer research
A grieving Waterloo family is finding strength through action after losing their son to a deadly form of brain cancer in the spring of 2022.
-
Picket continues outside Kitchener long-term care home
Frustrated workers continue to demonstrate outside a long-term care home in Kitchener.
-
Former Guelph Storm scores in Canada's World Juniors opener
A former Guelph Storm player has helped Team Canada get its first win at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.
Vancouver
-
Surging Conservatives pose threat to B.C.'s 'prosperity,' premier says in year-end interview
David Eby has been B.C.’s premier for just over a year – a year that saw his NDP government pass a flurry of housing laws, grapple with ongoing challenges in health-care, and face new political challengers.
-
Homeless man dies in Vancouver tent fire on Christmas morning
An unidentified homeless man died after his tent caught fire in downtown Vancouver on Christmas morning, according to firefighters.
-
Environment Canada is forecasting significant waves for two regions in B.C.
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for two Vancouver Island regions, warning of potential ocean waves reaching up to seven metres on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
-
Edmonton shoppers hunt for Boxing Day bargains amid uncertain economic climate
Thousands of people descended on Edmonton's top shopping attraction Tuesday on Boxing Day, with some taking full advantage of sale deals while others stayed wary of spending too much.
-
Danielle Smith reflects on pensions, resources and relations with Ottawa after year in the national spotlight
2023 was a year where Alberta often found itself in the national spotlight, as the premier squared off with Ottawa over the province’s rights and resources.
Windsor
-
Chatham, Ont. man found 'crawling in the middle of the intersection' arrested for public intoxication
A 38-year-old Chatham man found himself in custody Wednesday morning after he was reportedly found crawling around an intersection while 'highly intoxicated.'
-
14-year-old arrested after kicking door, violating curfew conditions
A 14-year-old boy is expected to appear in court next month after he allegedly kicked the door of a residence in Chatham and violated his curfew conditions.
-
Dreary Wednesday in store for Windsor, Ont.
While snow isn’t in Windsor’s upcoming forecast, overcast skies and a chance of rain will make their mark this holiday week.
Regina
-
Sask. Kwanza celebration pays tribute to legendary Roughrider George Reed
The Saskatchewan African Cultural Heritage Museum (SACHM) annually holds a celebration for Kwanza. In 2023, the organization wanted to use the event to highlight the life and legacy of the late Saskatchewan Roughrider, George Reed.
-
Echo Valley Provincial Park opens up skating trail for the winter season
Above seasonal temperatures have slowed Saskatchewan’s outdoor skating season. Even with conditions sitting below zero over the holiday season, Echo Valley Provincial Park was able to open its outdoor ski trail.
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa cancer survivor gifted Taylor Swift tickets after CTV story airs
The story of a 21-year-old Ottawa woman whose lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis touched the heart of a stranger.
-
-
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Val-des-Monts, Que.
A 33-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Val-des-Monts, Que. Emergency crews responded to a call near the intersection of Carrefour and Montee Paiement roads just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon major crime unit investigating after dead body found in west industrial area
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west industrial area on Tuesday.
-
'We've effectively doubled': U of S president looks back on decades of growth
As 2023 comes to a close, the president of the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is looking back on a busy and successful year.
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.