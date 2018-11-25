

CTV Montreal





The troubled former Pioneer Bar in Pointe-Claire has been hit with more problems - this time, flooding.

A burst pipe in the sprinkler system in the vacant, 117-year-old building may be to blame for flooding the basement Sunday.

"I've made myself ill over this place," said owner Diane Marois. "No one realizes the stress that I've been through, and all the problems I've had since I came back."

A post on the Save Le Pionnier Facebook page indicates that the alarm was going off throughout most of the day Sunday.

Public safety workers were at the scene around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, pumping water from the basement and into the street.

The two-inch pipe caused extensive damage - filling the basement with seven to eight feet of water.

No one was injured, however.

"I invested my money in keeping the operation open as opposed to renovating the building - maybe I shouldn't have done that, but now the building is in dire need of repairs," she added.

The bar has been closed to the public since summer, but made headlines when it was announced that a developer had purchased the building with the intent of demolishing it to build condos and businesses on the lot.

After a public outcry, Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere decided to put those plans on hold.