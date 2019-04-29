

CTV Montreal





Police officers, soldiers, and firefighters spent Monday going door-to-door in Rigaud to check on the roughly 200 people who ignored an order to evacuate their homes.

The town told residents in low-lying areas last Friday that they must leave -- and if not, they were staying at the own risk without any chance of assistance in case of an emergency.

About 200 people near the Ottawa river decided to stay put even as water rose higher than it did two years ago when many roads in Rigaud were washed out.

The concern is that the flow from the Carillon dam is higher than it was in 2017, and so water levels are expected to remain high for weeks.

Fire chief Daniel Boyer said those who are staying at home are in for the long haul.

"First of all we're going to look how the land is. Is the house okay? We saw a few houses in other parts of Quebec that popped out of their foundations. We'll just be sure that the people are not at risk with their house. We'll also check all the propane tanks so they don't float and float away, so we'll rope them down or something," said Boyer.

Because the flooding is expected to last for a long time, officials are also checking the mental health of the holdouts

"We'll also see... the state of mind of those people staying there, because they've been battling the elements for the past 10-11 days, so it's pretty hard on them now," said Boyer.

One homeowner told CTV News that he was very tired but was determined to stay.

One friend was checking on them daily, and said they had gone so far as to build a footbridge so the family could leave on foot if necessary.

That family has decided that they will leave if water enters their basement, but until then they will remain.