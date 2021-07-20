MONTREAL -- Firefighters and police were called to a serious house fire in Laval Tuesday evening that sent smoke billowing as far Saint-Eustache, according to some residents. 

Crews were called to the fire on Sydney Street in the Faberville area. Flames could be seen from the roof of the two-storey home. 

Video footage showed the fire spread to a second house. 

It's not immediately clear if there were any injuries reported. 