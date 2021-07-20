Advertisement
Emergency crews called to 4-alarm house fire in Laval
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 9:38PM EDT
Firefighters responded to a four-alarm house fire in Laval that spread to a second home next door Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy Francis Ethier)
MONTREAL -- Firefighters and police were called to a serious house fire in Laval Tuesday evening that sent smoke billowing as far Saint-Eustache, according to some residents.
Crews were called to the fire on Sydney Street in the Faberville area. Flames could be seen from the roof of the two-storey home.
Video footage showed the fire spread to a second house.
It's not immediately clear if there were any injuries reported.