Get ready for a racket at 9:55 a.m.

Federal and provincial officials will be testing the National Public Alerting System in Quebec on Monday morning.

At 9:55 a.m. cell phones on LTE networks across the province should buzz or ring with a tone similar to an ambulance alarm.

People who are in the midst of a telephone call will be interrupted with a tone.

Some cell phones will require their users to hit an acknowledgement button before they use their phones.

The alert system is designed to notify the public of imminent disaster or emergency such as a tornado warning, a biological threat of some kind, or the spill of hazardous materials.

The alert messages are distributed by cell broadcast technology and cannot be tracked.

The test will take place in Quebec at 9:55 a.m. on Monday, while Ontario will test its system at 1:55 p.m.

The rest of the country will test the system on Wednesday.