MONTREAL -- Quebec will be testing its emergency alert system today at 1:55 p.m.

The test will be part of a Canada-wide test that will take place in all provinces and territories.

A test emergency message will be issued at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on television, radio, mobile phones and on the web site and social media accounts of Quebec's public security minister.

The message will clearly state that it is a test and that there is no public health or safety emergency.

The minister is reminding the public that cellphone users can't opt out of the test, but that not all cellphone users will receive it: only those with cellphones that are capable of receiving text messages and which are connected to an LTE network at the time the emergency message is sent will receive it.

The public security minister says it will provide an English version of the message for TV and radio stations that broadcast in English.