Embroidery for Beginners

Free workshop by Lakeshore Creative Stitchery Guild. Drop-in between 7 and 9 am, Tuesday, April 16, to learn basic embroidery stitches.

Centre Noel Legault, 245 Lakeshore Road, Pointe-Claire H9S 5K7

www.lcsg-gtal.ca

info@lcsg-gtal.ca