MONTREAL -- Unsurprisingly, the Ligue de baseball junior elite du Quebec (LBJEQ) has postponed the start of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was scheduled to begin its activities on May 16.

A statement from the league said that the start of its 74th season will be delayed by several weeks. One wonders if the season will take place at all since the Quebec government asked all sporting and cultural events to be cancelled until Aug. 31.

“This is a very difficult period for the world of sport, but also, and above all, for all of our society in general,” said league president Rodger Brulotte. “On behalf of the leaders of the league, we offer our best wishes to all Quebecers during this difficult period that we have been living together for several weeks now.”

Brulotte added that every effort would be made to try to provide players with an opportunity to play competitive baseball games this summer.

“Obviously we will not take insane risks and we will follow developments closely,” he said.

Baseball Canada has announced that the Canadian Junior Championships, scheduled for mid-August in Gatineau, has simply been canceled.