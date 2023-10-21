Eliminating the time change is once again on Quebecers' minds

In two weeks, Quebecers will adjust their clocks back one hour.

The sun will set earlier and, at least on Sunday, that means an extra hour of sleep -- but not everyone is a fan.

"I've always hated the time change. Always," Alison Usher-Jones, who started the group Stop The Time Change QC, told CTV News.

For years, Usher-Jones has been fighting to eliminate the "fall back" time change in Quebec. She even submitted a petition to the national assembly, but admits the movement has stalled in recent years.

"Nobody wants to be the leader and be the first person to do it," she said.

But now, someone else is taking up the fight in Quebec City: the Parti Québécois.

"We've been talking about it for a long time," said PQ MNA Pascal Paradis.

Even though the province is dealing with other major issues, Paradis said the time change can still be tackled.

"Dealing with this issue would not take a lot of time, would not be a big toll on our work here," he said. "So we should really be addressing the issue once and for all."

Sleep researcher Dr. Arsenio Paez says the time change is especially problematic during spring.

"We see during Daylight Saving Time, the Monday after, that there's a huge increase in heart attacks. There's almost a 5 to 6 per cent increase in heart attacks that week," he said. "There's an increase in motor vehicle accidents."

He favours sticking to standard time, or what is commonly referred to as falling back.

"When we spring forward, unfortunately, what happens is that you have an internal clock that says it's a certain time to sleep, and then you have a social clock telling you it's time to get up, but there's a misalignment," he said.

Quebec has been open to eliminating the time change in the past.

And recently, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

"I know right now there are a lot more important things going on in the world," Usher-Jones said. "At the same time, I think it doesn't mean that we can't work on this reform. I think it's a very easy fix."