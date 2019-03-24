

CTV Montreal





A young South Shore golfer is quickly rising up in the ranks.

Andy Mac is just 11-years-old, but his skill on the links far outweighs his experience.

He was just five years old when he picked up the sport, following in his dad's footsteps.

“I mean at four, five years old he's watching golf channel with me because I really like to watch golf channel,” Hai Mac explained.

From there it's been a lot of hard work and dedication, spending hours at the driving range and on the course.

“To be a really good golfer you need to be patient,” Andy said. “You need to be strong in your head and you need to be disciplined because you want to try to be a perfectionist."

It’'s all paying off: Mac qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, to be held at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7th.

Days later, the world's top players will tee off on the same course to compete for the Masters.

"I feel like a lot of nerves because I really want to win it. I always wanted to play that course,” Andy added.

“It's really big competition. Especially in the states where more than 1500 kids every year try to get to Augusta National for the drive, chip and putt and only 80 make it a year,” Mac added.

It’s stiff competition, but Andy is ready - already playing against adults like his father.

“A couple of weeks ago we were down for the spring break in Cancun and we played two rounds of golf and then he kicked my butt really good,” Mac explained. “[He] played around 77, 78.”

“If you want to get better you need to play versus people that are better than you,” Andy said.

Win or lose at Augusta National, it’s one step in his journey to becoming a professional golfer.