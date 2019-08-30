

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





Health Canada is recalling thousands of electronic cooktops due the appliances potentially turning themselves on causing a fire hazard.

The recall involves thousands of products manufactured by the Whirlpool Company of Tennessee under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.

Health Canada reports no injuries related to the malfunction in the country, but, as of August 9, there was one report of cabinet damage.

In the US, however, Whirlpool has received 110 reported incidents including 13 reports of items left on or near the cooktop surface being damaged by heat. There were, Health Canada reports, two reports of minor burns in the US.

Approximately 2,838 units were sold in Canada and over 20,000 in the States.

Anyone who purchased the products between March 2017 and August 2019 is asked to contact Whirlpool immediately for free replacement.