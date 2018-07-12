Electric bike-sharing service rolled out in Laval
Forty "Be-Wegen" bicycles are available for use, and unlike Montreal’s Bixi service, these are equipped with electric motors. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 5:33PM EDT
Bike sharing has come to Laval in new service called ‘Be-Wegen.’
Forty bicycles are available for use, and unlike Montreal’s Bixi service, these are equipped with electric motors.
They’ll be docked at Laval’s three metro stations, and at Carrefour Laval as part of a pilot project that could be expanded after this summer.
