    Elections Quebec probe after couple says they were told to donate to meet minister

    Élizabeth Rivera and Antoine Bittar, who lost their daughter in a drunk driving collision in 2017, are pushing for Quebec to introduce administrative sanctions for drivers caught with a blood-alcohol level of 0.05.
    Quebec's elections agency is investigating donations totalling $200 made to the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec by a couple who say they were told they could meet the transport minister if they donated.

    Elections Quebec spokesperson Julie St-Arnaud-Drolet says information made public suggests the two donations of $100 each were made in exchange for something, which is against the law.

    Antoine Bittar and Elizabeth Rivera told a legislature committee two weeks ago that a staff member of the CAQ said they should attend a fundraising cocktail if they wanted to meet Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault.

    The couple, whose daughter died in a car crash involving a drunk driver, were trying to convince the minister to lower the province's legal blood-alcohol content level to .05 per cent from .08 per cent.

    Quebec's election law limits annual contributions to $100 per person, except in years when elections are held and an additional $100 is permitted.

    The Canadian Press revealed last month that the CAQ had sent invitations to mayors across the province to pay to attend fundraising cocktails as an opportunity to advance local issues.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.

    Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair

    Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.

