On the 15th day of campaigning, two party leaders will unveil their agricultural plaforms.

Liberal leader Philippe Couillard, and Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee will both visit with representatives of the famer's union Thursday.

Couillard is expected to participate in a partisan rally at a dairy farm in the Outaouais in the morning.

Liberal leader ⁦@phcouillard⁩ is at ⁦@upaqc⁩ offices assuring Que. farmers Liberals will help them build new agric. green plan, deal with labour issues, maintain family farms & keep supply demand. ⁦@partiquebecois⁩ leader ⁦@JFLisee⁩ will be here this aft. pic.twitter.com/S8lw4k2tDH — CarolineVanV (@CarolineVanVCTV) September 6, 2018

Lisee is expected to make his party's formal announcement by afternoon.

PQ leader @JFLisee in St-Charles He starts his morning press briefing with a tribute to Lise Payette. pic.twitter.com/FwW730asRl — Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) September 6, 2018

Coaltion Avenir Quebec leader, Francois Legault, will be in Lanaudiere and the Laurentians.

.@francoislegault promising an additional $22 million for parents of children with disabilities. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/OQZ2DvNwdG — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloCTV) September 6, 2018

Manon Masse, co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire, will be in Montreal to introduce her party's mobility plan.

