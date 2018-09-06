On the 15th day of campaigning, two party leaders will unveil their agricultural plaforms. 

Liberal leader Philippe Couillard, and Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee will both visit with representatives of the famer's union Thursday. 

Couillard is expected to participate in a partisan rally at a dairy farm in the Outaouais in the morning.

Lisee is expected to make his party's formal announcement by afternoon. 

Coaltion Avenir Quebec leader, Francois Legault, will be in Lanaudiere and the Laurentians. 

Manon Masse, co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire, will be in Montreal to introduce her party's mobility plan.

More to come. 