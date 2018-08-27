

CAQ leader Francois Legault’s week started off by having to defend himself from allegations of sexism.

It came in the wake of leaked text messages between him and Gertrude Bourdon, a candidate he was courting who ultimately chose to run under the Liberal banner.

After the text messages were out in the public, Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy compared Legault to American president Donald Trump.

She wasn’t the only one who chastised Legault.

Senior Liberal MNA Christine St. Pierre called the situation a “feminist facade.”

Legault was surprised by the accusations, given the CAQ has more women than men running this election.

He attributed the reaction to a Liberal party that’s feeling the heat.

“I think right now, the Liberal party is a bit in a panic and they won’t be successful with these kinds of lines,” he said.

Liberal leader Philippe Couillard said he wouldn’t stand in the way of his candidates’ rights to speak.

“Women in our group can say how they feel,” he said. “They’re entitled to do this.”

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee weighed in as well, saying it was odious for any Quebec politician to be compared to Trump.

Beyond the controversy, the CAQ and Liberals were building on their promises to young families.

Speaking in Saint- Felicien, Couillard unveiled four policies aimed at children.

Among them, Couillard wants to make kindergarten and daycare free, and have more staff for kids in those age brackets.

He also promised intensive English classes for grades five and six.

His education plan would be $2.8 billion over five years.

Legault was in Bromont, and talked about the CAQ’s plan to increase family allowances.

The system would put over $750 million into the pockets of Quebecers.

Not to be outdone, Quebec Solidaire talked about free education and cheaper public transit.

Those ambitions would be funded by higher taxes on pharmaceutical and mining companies, plus the wealthiest Quebecers.