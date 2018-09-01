

The Canadian Press





The Parti Quebecois has vowed to take on Air Canada, should they be voted into power on Oct. 1.

The PQ promised to create a Bureau of Consumer Protection, with an eye towards ensuring no company can monopolize a market and drive up prices.

The party also said it would introduce floor prices for flight tickets in Quebec’s regions to prevent Air Canada from undercutting prices on new airlines who want to break into a regional market.

The two proposals have been raised by the PQ in the past.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard is repeating a promise to move forward on a long-discussed third route across the St. Lawrence river to connect Quebec City and Levis.

At the same time, he says he'd work towards strengthening and extending the public transport network around the capital city.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is off today.

Quebec Solidaire is once again vowing to end public funding for private schools.

According to the party's calculations, should the funding be cut during the first term of a QS mandate, nearly half of students in the private network would migrate to public schools.

"It's not only the students who would transfer, but also the private schools. With the arrival of new students would come the arrival of new buildings," said QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

Nadeau-Dubois estimated the policy would annually save the province $100 million.

Speaking in Val-d'Or on Saturday, Nadeau-Dubois said that while taxpayers help fund private schools, some don't have access to such an institution in their area.

"It's no coincidence that we're making this announcement in Abitibi-Temiscamingue, (where) as in many other regions in Quebec, there are no private schools," he said.