

The Canadian Press





Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault wanted to focus on touting his “economic squad” of experts on Wednesday morning, but the squad member that got the most attention was the one who wasn’t there.

At an entrepreneurs’ gathering in St-Georges-de-Beauce, Legault introduced Eric Girard, Gilles Belanger, Pierre Fitzgibbon, Nadine Girault, Joelle Boutin and MarieChantal Chasse, the six people who Legault is pushing as his party’s resident economic experts.

Not present was the squad’s original seventh member, Stephane Le Bouyonnec. On Tuesday, Le Bouyonnec announced he would be stepping down as both the party’s candidate in La Prairie and its president, due to controversial business ties.

Legault called the departure “sad” and attributed Le Bouyonnec’s decision to step aside to acerbic comments on social media.

The party leader promised three concrete measures to support entrepreneurship if the CAQ proves victorious on Oct. 1. A CAQ government would deploy a $1 million bursary program at the Beauce School of Entrepreneurship, fund four additional facilities in the Quebec Entrepreneurship Schools network and introduce an entrepreneurship course into the secondary five curriculum.

PQ focuses on families

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee continued his courtship of Quebec families during a stop in Nicolet, in the Centre-du-Quebec region.

Lisee said he would like to reform the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan to allow parents more flexibility, such as allowing them to get 20 working days off, to be used at any time until the child goes to kindergarten.

The PQ also proposes adding to weeks of paternity leave to the current five and allowing adoptive parents the same amount of leave as biological parents.

Quebec Solidaire takes on doctors' pay

Quebec Solidaire vowed to negotiate a new agreement with the province's medical specialists if elected and would also revise the method of calculating remuneration for physicians to reduce the amount taken from fee-for-service.

Speaking in Trois-Rivieres, co-spokespeople Manon Masse and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said they would negotiate a 12 per cent pay reduction with the specialists, saying it would save the Quebec government $925 million per year.