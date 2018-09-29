

CTV Montreal





A new poll released Saturday shows the CAQ has a slight lead on the Liberals.

The poll was conducted by Léger and Journal de Montreal and shows the CAQ have 32 percent of support, compared to 30 percent for the Liberals.

The PQ follow, at 19 percent, and Quebec Solidaire, at 17 percent.

The data suggests a CAQ minority government is ‘probable' and a majority 'possible'.

The CAQ dominates among Francophones, with 37 percent support, compared to 24 percent for the PQ, 20 percent for QS and 17 percent for the Liberals.

Young people aged 18 to 34 years of age favor QS at 32 percent, compared to 27 percent for the CAQ.

The survey was conducted between September 24 and 27 with 1,502 participants.

The margin of error is 2.7 percent, 19 times out of 20.

Saturday on the campaign trail:

There are only two days left before Quebecers head to the polls, so party leaders are spending the weekend on a last-minute campaign blitz.

Liberal leader Philippe Couillard began the day campaigning in the Quebec City area before heading to Bas-Saint-Laurent and les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

CAQ leader François Legault is spending the day campaigning in Sherbrooke and Terrebonne.

PQ leader Jean-François Lisée also spent time in Terrebonne, before going to Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

Quebec Solidaire’s co-spokespeople Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Massé focused their campaign efforts within Montreal.

With files from The Canadian Press

