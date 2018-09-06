Featured Video
Election notebook, Day 15: Agriculture, health and transit promises
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 10:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 1:39PM EDT
On the 15th day of campaigning, two party leaders unveiled their agricultural plaforms.
Liberal leader Philippe Couillard, and Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee will both visit with representatives of the famer's union Thursday.
Couillard is expected to participate in a partisan rally at a dairy farm in the Outaouais in the morning.
Liberal leader @phcouillard is at @upaqc offices assuring Que. farmers Liberals will help them build new agric. green plan, deal with labour issues, maintain family farms & keep supply demand. @partiquebecois leader @JFLisee will be here this aft. pic.twitter.com/S8lw4k2tDH— CarolineVanV (@CarolineVanVCTV) September 6, 2018
Lisee is expected to make his party's formal announcement by afternoon.
PQ leader @JFLisee in St-Charles He starts his morning press briefing with a tribute to Lise Payette. pic.twitter.com/FwW730asRl— Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) September 6, 2018
Coaltion Avenir Quebec leader, Francois Legault, will be in Lanaudiere and the Laurentians.
.@francoislegault promising an additional $22 million for parents of children with disabilities. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/OQZ2DvNwdG— Matt Grillo (@MGrilloCTV) September 6, 2018
Manon Masse, co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire, will be in Montreal to introduce her party's mobility plan.
More to come.
