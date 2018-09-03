

The Canadian Press





Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard set his sights on regional development on Monday, with a promise to invest an additional $200 million to extend high speed internet and cell phone coverage in remote areas.

That would bring his party's total investment to $500 million, he said at a campaign stop in Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

If re-elected, Couillard also promised to name a minister of the regions whose mandate would include the development of high-performing digital infrastructure.

Dube makes debut

Coalition Leader Francois Legault was in the Montreal area, where he announced that former legislature member Christian Dube would leave his job with Quebec's pension fund manager to run for a seat in the La Prairie riding.

Dube previously represented a different riding in the legislature between 2012 and 2014 before resigning to become executive vice-president of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

He replaces former party president Stephane Le Bouyonnec, who unexpectedly quit both the race and his position with the party last week.

QS gives details on minimum wage

While the Parti Quebecois officially came out in support of a $15 minimum wage, Quebec Solidaire presented their own plan to do the same.

The party said it would invest $100 million a year for five years to help businesses make the adjustment.

The money would mostly go towards small and medium-sized businesses, vulnerable agricultural businesses and non-profits.