

The Canadian Press





If given a second term, Premier Philippe Couillard is promising to give Quebec’s regions more authority.

On Tuesday, while touring the Gaspesie area, Couillard said the region would welcome employees of the fisheries sector of the department of agriculture and fisheries, as well as the senior management associated with it.

The Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region would become home to forestry sector employees and senior management, while Abitibi-Temiscamingue would take in those working for the mining sector of the department of natural resources.

Lastly, employees of the mariculture sector of the department of agriculture and fisheries would be moved to the Magdalen Islands.

Trump a threat to softwood lumber: QS

Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Manon Masse said her party, if elected, would defend Quebec’s softwood lumber industry from American President Donald Trump’s mood swings.

Speaking in Gatineau, Masse said the party would develop a national market for the wood and would propose changes to the province’s building code to ensure any new non-residential construction would include a wooden structure.

“When Donald Trump gets up in the morning and is in a bad mood, it’s the people here who are losing jobs,” she said.