

CTV Montreal





On Saturday, the CAQ released its financial plan for the province, touting it as conservative, responsible, and cautious.

One of the CAQ’s promises is a commitment of nearly $1 billion to education and healthcare.

Legault also wants to give money back to the people of the province.

“We want to put $1.7 billion in the pockets of Quebecers,” he said.

One way he’ll accomplish that is by reducing school taxes by $700 million.

He’ll also target government departments that are being mismanaged.

“Either they don’t have any targets or objectives, or if they do have them, they don’t reach them,” he said.

The CAQ also wants to reduce the province’s debt by $10 billion by March 2019.

Other parties, however, were skeptical of Legault’s plan.

“What was presented today by the CAQ is not realistic,” said former Liberal finance minister Carlos Leitao. “They are counting on possible savings in spending, $4 billion, to fund some of their promises that they’ve made so far. That’s very troubling.”

Leitao and the Liberals were making their own financial announcements on Saturday as well, albeit on a much smaller scale.

Philippe Couillard pledged cheaper and potentially free hospital parking.

He said that a newly-elected Liberal government would have free parking for two hours for someone visiting a relative in the hospital, and the costs limited to $7 per day for any time beyond that.

The initiative would cost the government $100 million per year.

In 2017, the government forced the MUHC to lower its daily parking rate to $24.

At McGill University, the PQ was advocating for stronger language laws.

Jean-Francois Lisee said he’d like English CEGEP students to take a French proficiency exam before obtaining their diplomas.

He also had the idea of an exchange program for youth to improve in their language skills.

“We have failed as a society if students are coming out of McGill perfectly trained in their field, get into the job market in Montreal, and feel like they’re not prepared to thrive in French,” he said.

Meanwhile, Quebec Solidaire announced the details of their proposed dental plan.

It would ensure free dental work for children, and cover 80 percent of dental work for adults.

The plan would cost $950 million per year.