For the final day of the election campaign, the party leaders each gave a final push to win the hearts and minds of voters. All four leaders toured around the province extensively over the last 39 days, each travelling thousands of kilometers.

71 percent of voters cast a ballot in the 2014 general election and Elections Quebec hopes even more will exercise their right to vote on Monday.

Already, more than 1.1 million Quebecers voted in the advance polls, around 18 percent of those registered to vote.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee heads home

For the last day of the election campaign, PQ leader Jean-François Lisée went to his mother's home in Thetford Mines, the city where he was born.

Andrée Goulet, 84, welcomed a crowd of journalists into her home where they watched her have lunch with her son.

“I am very proud of my son. He’s going to be the best premier,” she said.

Asked if she thinks her son will win on Monday night she said, “I hope so, he deserves it.”

Couillard promises to fight until the last minute

Unlike other leaders, Philippe Couillard refused to take stock of his campaign on Sunday, and continued to attack the head of the CAQ, Francois Legault.

The Liberal leader toured the Gaspe region on Sunday morning, following his short jaunt to the Magdalen Islands on Saturday night. He went to Grande-Riviere, Mont-Joli, Saguenay, Chicoutimi and Roverval.

Couillard said he is confident that his party will win the election and form a majority Liberal government.

CAQ tries to win over voters in the Monteregie

CAQ leader Francois Legault spent the day campaigning in the Monteregie region.

QS excited to have 'shaken up the establishment'

Regardless of the outcome of Monday's election, Quebec Solidaire is pleased to have shaken up the establishment during the election campaign.

Speaking in the Laurier-Dorion riding, co-spokesperson Manon Massé said she was proud of her party's campaign.

Masse said the Liberals, CAQ and PQ all agree that left-wing Quebec Solidaire is a danger to the old political class.

At the end of the campaign, Quebec Solidaire was the target of several attacks, notably from PQ leader Jean-François Lisée. He accused the media of giving Quebec Solidaire a free ride and said that some of the party's activists were Marxists.

