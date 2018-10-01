

After a 39-day election campaign, Quebecers head to the polls on Monday.

The three main leaders spent the final day of the campaign on Sunday criss-crossing Quebec, making last-minute pitches to voters and trading insults over which leader would best advance the province's interests.

With campaigning over, the leaders will cast ballots in their home ridings before waiting for the results to come in after polls close at 8 p.m.

CTV Montreal will be offering comprehensive coverage of Quebec’s 42nd general election, beginning at 8 p.m. with Mutsumi Takahashi, Paul Karwatsky, and the rest of the election team.

Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe, former NDG MP Marlene Jennings, and other analysts will be providing insight as the evening unfolds.

CTV reporters will be at each of the four main party headquarters to get reaction from leaders and the general public.

CTV.ca will also offer up-to-date results and analysis as the results come in.

Campaign recap

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee, left, CAQ leader Francois Legault, Quebec Solidaire leader Manon Masse and Liberal leader Philippe Couillard take part in the leaders debate Thursday, September 13, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Liberal Party leader Philippe Couillard and CAQ leader Francois Legault enter the day neck and neck in the race to form the province’s next government, with the CAQ leader holding a slight edge overall in most polls.

The Liberal party had 68 seats at the legislature's dissolution, while the Parti Quebecois had 28, the Coalition had 21 and the small, left-leaning Quebec solidaire had three. Sixty-three seats are needed to form a majority.

With none of the major parties promising a sovereignty referendum in the next four years, the 39-day campaign focused on immigration, health care and the best way to spend the province's billions in budget surpluses.

Couillard has been touting his record with the economy as a reason Quebecers should continue with his party in power.

He’s also said that because of Quebec’s labour shortage, he would not reduce the number of immigrants the province accepts, even referring to it as a “ballot question.”

Francois Legault, meanwhile, has said that he would cap the number of immigrants at 40,000 and require them to pass a values and language test.

However, he couldn’t answer a reporter’s question about permanent residency during a Sept. 15 press conference.

Couillard and Legault also butted heads over alleged leaks to the CAQ from Liberal candidate Guy Ouellette.

Couillard stood by his candidate, but Legault did confirm that Ouellette gave the party incriminating information about a Liberal nominee for a public service post.

At the other end of the race, Quebec Solidaire and the Parti Quebecois were engaged in a heated war of words in the campaign’s final two weeks.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee attacked the management of Quebec Solidaire and whether Masse actually had ultimate authority.

There were also questions about which of the two parties best-embodied Rene Levesque’s vision of an independent Quebec.

The barbs continued in the campaign’s final days, with Masse saying that Lisee was out of touch with the people because he “didn’t take the metro often.”

A Coalition victory would mark the first time in nearly 50 years that the province would be led by a party other than the Liberals or the Parti Quebecois.

The last other party to hold power was the now-defunct Union Nationale, which led the province from 1966 to 1970.

CTV News will have full online coverage and analysis as Quebecers choose their next government.

With files from The Canadian Press.