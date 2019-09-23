

CTV News Montreal Staff





The photos and videos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface and blackface makeup had a significant effect on the election campaign.

Political analyst Tom Mulcair said the Liberal campaign suffered in the wake of the images, but with weeks to go before the election, the overall effect may be mitigated.

"Last week was a strong hit against Mr. Trudeau's campaign. His numbers dropped for the next few days. There's still four weeks of campaigning left to go," said Mulcair.

"I think he's going to be able to pick himself up and dust himself off from most of it, but there are a lot of people who are, right now, feeling quite badly."

While Mulcair said he does not believe Trudeau is racist, but the repeated acts of unacceptable behaviour have an impact.

"It goes to character," said Mulcair. "This is SNC-Aladdin."

For more analysis on how Trudeau has managed to keep his reputation mostly intact despite being called out by the ethics commissioner for breaking the law, watch the full interview.