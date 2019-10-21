Election 2019 live: The vote in Montreal and Quebec
Federal party leaders Green Party leader Elizabeth May, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Staff, CTV News Montreal
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 6:32PM EDT
CTV News Montreal journalists are reporting live on how Montrealers and Quebecers vote in the 2019 federal election.
Follow their coverage in the live blog below throughout election night. (The latest content will appear at the top of the blog).
You can also find all of CTV News's coverage of election night here.
