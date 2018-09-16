Featured Video
Election 2018: Where to watch the history-making English Language debate
PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee, left, CAQ leader Francois Legault, Quebec Solidaire leader Manon Masse and Liberal leader Philippe Couillard take part in the leaders debate Thursday, September 13, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 9:32AM EDT
Monday night's English-language debate is being touted as a history-making one.
On September 17th, the four main parties vying for power will come together for a televised English debate at Maison Radio Canada's studio 42 - a first in the province's electoral history.
Liberal Party leader Philippe Couillard, Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee, CAQ leader Francois Legault, and Manon Masse, co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire, will answer questions submitted by the public.
All four leaders can be expected to touch on issues with immigration, health care, economy, education, and of course, Anglophone-Francophone rapport.
CTV Montreal is presenting the debate in conjunction with CBC Quebec, Global, CJAD, CityTV, and the Montreal Gazette.
It will be hosted by Global anchor Jamie Orchard, and moderated by Mutsumi Takahasi and CBC's Debra Arbec.
The debate runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The debate will be hosted by Global's Jamie Orchard (R), and moderated by CTV Montreal's Mutsumi Takahashi, and CBC Montreal's Debra Arbec.
Where to watch:
The curious can tune in to CTV, or any of the partnered stations, where the debate will be airing live as it happens.
The debate will also be streamed live on the CTV Montreal website, as well as Facebook Live.
The full debate will be posted online once it concludes.
Latest Montreal News
- PQ candidate Michelle Blanc again in hot water over social media posts
- Universities and CEGEPs creating new sexual assault policies
- People's Party under Bernier to champion two-tier healthcare, unity over diversity
- March tries to bring environmental issues to Quebec election campaign
- Two suspects to be charged in Montreal's 20th homicide of the year