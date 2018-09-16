

On September 17th, the four main parties vying for power will come together for a televised English debate at Maison Radio Canada's studio 42 - a first in the province's electoral history.

Liberal Party leader Philippe Couillard, Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee, CAQ leader Francois Legault, and Manon Masse, co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire, will answer questions submitted by the public.

All four leaders can be expected to touch on issues with immigration, health care, economy, education, and relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

CTV Montreal is presenting the debate in conjunction with CBC Quebec, Global, CJAD, CityTV, and the Montreal Gazette.

It will be hosted by Global anchor Jamie Orchard, and moderated by Mutsumi Takahasi and CBC's Debra Arbec.

The debate runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Major issues:

Immigration

Francois Legault made headlines when he proposed that new immigrants who didn’t learn French within two years would be deported from the province. It’s a topic that he and Liberal leader Philippe Couillard have opposing views on, with the CAQ leader wanting to cut immigration levels and have newcomers take a values test.

Couillard has said that immigrants could help curb the province’s record labour shortage. The Parti Quebecois has yet to position themselves on the issue, but Jean-Francois Lisee has said that his ideal number is between 35,000 and 40,000 immigrants per year. Quebec Solidaire, meanwhile, has blamed the incumbent premier for turning the immigration debate into a wedge issue.



Economy and the labour shortage

Quebec is currently facing a significant labour shortage, with some 90,000 jobs available. The Liberals have touted immigration as a solution to that shortage, with newcomers filling in those positions. Legault and the CAQ have said they would eliminate 5,000 government jobs. The PQ would encourage newcomers to settle outside of Montreal, and would stand up for the province's non-unionized workers. Quebec Solidaire has said they would increase minimum wage to $15/hour and invest $100 million in small and medium businesses to help them with the costs.



Childcare and families

One of the most-charged moments of the French debate occurred when Couillard said that Legault was the only education minister who was ever content with cuts to education, a claim the CAQ leader denied.

Early in the campaign, the CAQ proposed the idea of pre-kindergarten in public schools, opening up 50,000 spots in daycares. Quebec Solidaire wants to end subsidies for private schools, while the Parti Quebecois pledged to lower the cost of childcare for the first child to $8.05. Couillard wants to wants to offer free daycare to four-year-olds. He also wants to increase the number of paid vacation days for workers, in order for them to spend time with their families.



Sovereignty

The 2018 election is the first time in 40 years that sovereignty isn’t an overarching theme of the campaign. None of the four major parties has said that the issue is a point of contention, with even the Parti Quebecois saying they wouldn’t hold a referendum until 2022, should they form the next two governments.

Where to watch:

You can tune in to CTV Montreal at 5:30 p.m., or any of the partnered stations, where the debate will be airing live as it happens.

The debate will also be streamed live on the CTV Montreal website, as well as Facebook Live.