Election 2018: Where to watch the history-making English debate
PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee, left, CAQ leader Francois Legault, Quebec Solidaire leader Manon Masse and Liberal leader Philippe Couillard take part in the leaders debate Thursday, September 13, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 9:32AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 16, 2018 1:27PM EDT
On September 17th, the four main parties vying for power will come together for a televised English debate at Maison Radio Canada's studio 42 - a first in the province's electoral history.
Liberal Party leader Philippe Couillard, Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee, CAQ leader Francois Legault, and Manon Masse, co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire, will answer questions submitted by the public.
All four leaders can be expected to touch on issues with immigration, health care, economy, education, and relations with English-speaking Quebecers.
CTV Montreal is presenting the debate in conjunction with CBC Quebec, Global, CJAD, CityTV, and the Montreal Gazette.
It will be hosted by Global anchor Jamie Orchard, and moderated by Mutsumi Takahasi and CBC's Debra Arbec.
The debate runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The debate will be hosted by Global's Jamie Orchard (R), and moderated by CTV Montreal's Mutsumi Takahashi, and CBC Montreal's Debra Arbec.
Where to watch:
You can tune in to CTV Montreal at 5:30 p.m., or any of the partnered stations, where the debate will be airing live as it happens.
The debate will also be streamed live on the CTV Montreal website, as well as Facebook Live.
The full debate will be posted online once it concludes.
