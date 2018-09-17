

CTV Montreal





If re-elected as government, the Liberal party is promising to increase the cash incentives for those interested in buying an electric car.

Leader Philippe Couillard pledged Monday to increase the amount of a government subsidy, from $8,000 to $9,000.

He said that homeowners could also get $800, up from $600, to install a high-speed charging port.

Cars and trucks produce about 40 percent of the greenhouse gases emitted in Quebec, so shifting to electric and hybrid vehicles is one way to reduce the amount of climate-changing pollution being produced.

Couillard said it was an investment of $155 million that would hopefully put 100,000 electric vehicles on Quebec's roads in the next two years.

"It's possible. It's tough, it's ambitious but it's possible. Why? Because when you look at other countries' experiences, notably Norway but other countries too I guess, you see the curve is not straight, the curve is what's called exponential: it starts slow and suddenly goes up very rapidly. And the moment it goes up is in general when prices become competitive, but also when the charging infrastructure is better deployed. This is what happened in Norway and I suspect it is what would happen in Quebec," said Couillard.

That would be just over one percent of the more than eight million vehicles currently registered in the province.

Since 2014 nearly 38,000 people have purchased electric cars or hybrid vehicles in Quebec.