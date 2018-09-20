

CTV Montreal





A poll by CROP conducted from Sept. 12 to 17 puts the Liberal party squarely in front in terms of voter support in Quebec.

The poll indicates 37 percent of voters support the Liberals while 30 percent prefer the Coalition Avenir Quebec.

That's a far different finding from other polls conducted by other companies and released in the past week, which put the CAQ slightly ahead of the Liberal party.

A Leger-LCN poll conducted from the 14th to 17th of September showed while the CAQ was losing ground, they were still ahead of the Liberals, 31 percent to 30 percent.

A prior CROP poll published on August 23 had the CAQ with a solid lead at 38 percent, with the Liberals at 36 percent.

The difference could be due to how the polling companies assign undecided voters and the Leger poll originally showed that 38 percent of voters did not yet know or were unwilling to say who they would vote for on Oct. 1.

Thursday's poll placed the Parti Quebcois support at 16 percent, and Quebec Solidaire at 14 percent.

This CROP poll surveyed 1,000 people from Sept. 12 to 17, chosen based on sex, age, region, education, and mother tongue in order to reflect the population distribution in the Census.