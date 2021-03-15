MONTREAL -- An elderly woman was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon while walking on a Highway 40 service road in Montreal.

Police responded to the call at around 2:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the woman, who is approximately 75-years-old, conscious at the scene.

She had sustained head injuries and was transported to hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the event, but officers said the woman was likely hit while crossing the service road near the exit of Highway 15 North.

The woman was struck by the vehicle, which was heading west.

The driver, who policde said is a woman who is approximately 30-years-old, was not injured.

The area was blocked off my investigators, limiting access to Highways 15 and 40.