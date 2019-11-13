MONTREAL -- A woman in her 80s is dead after she was struck by a heavy truck in St-Leonard Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as the truck was travelling east on Jean-Talon St. near Buies St.

The truck was doing work in the area, but was not part of a snow-clearing operation, said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.



The driver, a man in his 40s, was treated for shock.

Bergeron said collision experts are at the scene to determine the circumstances related to the collision.

Jean-Talon is closed between Viau and Pie-IX Blvds.





