Elderly woman fatally struck by truck in St-Leonard
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:40AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:14PM EST
The woman was struck by a truck in St-Leonard.
MONTREAL -- A woman in her 80s is dead after she was struck by a heavy truck in St-Leonard Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as the truck was travelling east on Jean-Talon St. near Buies St.
The truck was doing work in the area, but was not part of a snow-clearing operation, said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.
The woman was declared dead at the scene.
The driver, a man in his 40s, was treated for shock.
Bergeron said collision experts are at the scene to determine the circumstances related to the collision.
Jean-Talon is closed between Viau and Pie-IX Blvds.