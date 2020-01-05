An elderly woman has died after being hit by an SUV Saturday evening in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension borough of Montreal.

According to witnesses who spoke to Montreal police, a 28-year-old male was driving on de Liege Street East at 5 p.m. when he turned left onto Lajeunesse Street, heading north.

The 79-year-old woman was crossing the street and the car hit her at low speed. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver was not injured and did not require treatment for shock.