

CTV Montreal





A man in his 70s is in critical condition after he was struck by a cube truck in Saguenay and dragged for 287 metres Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 7:30 in the morning, initially believing it was a hit and run. Officials made sure the man was transported to hospital before they began to conduct their investigation.

After tracking down the truck driver, police said it seemed unlikely he was aware of the collision.



- With files from The Canadian Press