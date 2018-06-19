Elderly pedestrian killed on Papineau Ave.
Montreal police officers blocked St. Zotique and Papineau after a driver hit an elderly pedestrian on Tuesday June 19, 2018 (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)+
A pedestrian hit by a driver early Tuesday morning on Papineau Ave. at St. Zotique St. has died.
The collision happened at 6:30 a.m. when the driver turned east as the woman was crossing St. Zotique.
The victim, a 78-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and she died within three hours.
The 36-year-old man driving the car was not injured.
Police closed Papineau Ave. between Beaubien St. and Belanger St., and St. Zotique between Marquette St. and Cartier St., as they investigated the collision,
