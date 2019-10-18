Elderly man dead after crash in Eastern Townships
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 7:21AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 7:22AM EDT
MONTREAL -- An 81-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 10 near the Bromont Boulevard exit in the Eastern Townships.
According to the Surete du Quebec, the victim was driving on the wrong side of the highway when he crashed into another car.
It happened just after 12 a.m. Friday. The SQ says he was driving west on an eastbound lane of Highway 10 when he collided with another vehicle.
Two women in their 40s were injured, but police say their lives are not in danger.
Officers believe he may have been distracted or suffering from a health-related issue during the crash.
The man is from Greenfield Park, on Montreal’s south shore, and had been reported missing Thursday by Longueuil police.
Highway 10 was reopened around 3 a.m. Friday.
-- with files from Cosmo Santamaria
