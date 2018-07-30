

An eight-year-old girl has drowned after falling into the Magog river in Sherbrooke.

Police said that several children were walking along the banks of the Magog river near the Frontenac dam when an eight-year-old girl slipped and fell into the water.

Some of the children -- aged 8 to 17 -- began searching while others ran for help.

The girl was found about an hour after the search began, and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Family members were treated for shock at the scene.