MONTREAL -- Several regions of Quebec will go into the orange zone on Monday for the first time in several months as the COVID-19 situation in the province remains stable.

The Lanaudiere, Laurentians, Outaouais, Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Monteregie and Eastern Townships regions will see restrictions put in place due to the pandemic relaxed.

Residents in these regions will be able to gather on private outdoor grounds under certain conditions and students will be able to return to classes full-time.

In addition, non-contact sports and recreation will be permitted indoors in open public places.

Outdoor sporting activities will be limited to a maximum of 12 people and will also be non-contact.

Restaurants will be able to open their dining rooms provided that no more than two adults per table from different addresses are allowed.

Bars will remain closed, but recreational or tourist venues may accept visitors.

Inter-regional travel between the yellow and orange or red zones is still prohibited unless it is essential.

It should be noted that the Lower St. Lawrence region, which is in the yellow zone, excludes the RCMs of Kamouraska, Riviere-du-Loup, Temiscouata and Les Basques. In the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, the RCMs of Montmagny, L'Islet, Robert-Cliche and Beauce-Sartigan are excluded, as is the RCM of Granit in the Eastern Townships.

Montreal and Laval remain in the red zone.