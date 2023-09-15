Eight-person overdose in Montreal: Family speaks out after woman's death

Sindy Marie Wabanonik had just turned 42 when she died following a suspected accidental overdose in downtown Montreal.

She was among eight people who overdosed Sunday in and around the Projets Autochtones du Quebec (PAQ) shelter.

On Friday, her brother spoke out about his sister's challenging life and the need for more support for vulnerable people.

Sindy was spending the summer in Montreal and had plans to return home to Lac Simon, according to her brother, the chief of her community in the Val-d'Or area.

"Some people think it's going to be better in town, but it's really hard for them to find a good place to stay because there's discrimination against them, and when they can't find anything, they go to the streets," said Chief Lucien Wabanonik on Friday.

Chief Wabanonik says his sister dealt with tragedy at an early age.

"We have to take care of each other. That's what she tried to do most of her life. She lost her mom at a very young age, at seven years old. She lost her mom and later her dad," he said.

"She didn't get much support in terms of maternal support. We were there, but you can't replace your mom."

Chief Wabanonik says adapting to life in the city can be hard for Indigenous people like Sindy, who was Anishinaabe and Cree.

"They call it systemic racism. The system is not working well for First Nations people," he said."As human beings we need to look at our society as a whole because something is not working well."

Montreal's public health department (DRSP), police, and the coroner are all investigating Sindy's death.

Chief Wabanonik says his sister will have her final resting place in their Lac Simon community.

